Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

NHL investigating Flyers' Lehtera after drug bust in Finland

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers center Jori Lehtera (15) plays against the Detroit Red Wings duriing the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. The NHL is investigating Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera after a report he’s being questioned in connection with a drug bust in his native Finland. Lehtera’s lawyer, Ari Nieminen, said Thursday, Sept.27, 2018, that he expects Finnish police to release a statement clarifying some misunderstandings that came out of the report.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya,File)
In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers center Jori Lehtera (15) plays against the Detroit Red Wings duriing the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. The NHL is investigating Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera after a report he’s being questioned in connection with a drug bust in his native Finland. Lehtera’s lawyer, Ari Nieminen, said Thursday, Sept.27, 2018, that he expects Finnish police to release a statement clarifying some misunderstandings that came out of the report.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya,File)

Updated 2 hours ago

The NHL said Thursday it is investigating Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera after a report he is being questioned in connection with a drug bust in his native Finland.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league is investigating the situation. Lehtera’s lawyer, Ari Nieminen, said he expects police to release a statement clearing up some things that came out of the report.

“Police is giving this brief statement about this because this is getting out of hand,” Nieminen said by phone. “They are going to clear some things up because there’s some kind of misunderstanding about his case.”

Finnish news agency MTV reported Wednesday that Lehtera is connected with an investigation into a cocaine ring. Nieminen said no charges have been filed against Lehtera.

“He’s only suspected,” Nieminen said. “In my opinion, very minor things. It’s wrong to say that he’s involved with this kind of thing what they are really investigating, the police.”

Nieminen said he could not comment on specific details of the case. He expects the police briefing to come Friday. A spokeswoman for the police department did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lehtera, 30, is entering his fifth NHL season and is in the last year of his contract with Philadelphia. He has played 280 regular-season and 39 playoff games for the St. Louis Blues and Flyers.

“We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time,” Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me