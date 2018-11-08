Washington Capitals fan wins $19K in 50/50, donates it back to Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh
Updated 20 hours ago
The Washington Capitals had planned to donate their half of Wednesday night's 50/50 raffle to The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. The team got a pleasant surprise when the season ticket holder who won the drawing waived his share of the pot.
This was no small gesture. The jackpot total was $38,570, giving the winner the option of going home with more than $19,000.
Amazing Story: Last night's 50/50 raffle winner, a #Caps Season Ticket Member, chose to waive their prize so @MSEFndn could donate the total $38,570 jackpot raised to @JewishFedPGH to benefit victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. #StrongerThanHate https://t.co/OhVSLqOvTT— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 8, 2018
All the funds will benefit the victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
. @MSEFndn will donate Capitals' half of the 50/50 raffle from tomorrow's game against the @penguins to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. Funds will benefit victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. #StrongerThanHate https://t.co/xG8CzC57pw— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 6, 2018
The Pittsburgh Penguins thanked the Caps with "Some things are bigger than hockey."
Some things are bigger than hockey. Thank you to the @Capitals and @MSEFndn for helping to raise money for the victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue. https://t.co/4tQTsmNJA5— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 7, 2018