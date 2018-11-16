Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has fun in first snow

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, takes to the ice during the first intermission of the Flyers’ preseason NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Philadelphia. In video shared on his Twitter account, Gritty proclaimed his love for snow on Thursday, Nov. 15, by shuffling his feet to form the shape of a heart. The 7-foot (2-meter) furry, orange creature was introduced in September. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek, File)
PHILADELPHIA — Not everyone was cursing the fall snowstorm that snared traffic throughout the Northeast.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, experienced his first snowfall on Thursday. And Gritty tweeted it’s “Zamboni dust.”

In video shared on his Twitter account, Gritty proclaimed his love for snow by shuffling his feet to form the shape of a heart.

The 7-foot furry, orange creature was introduced in September.

