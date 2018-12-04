Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL

NHL set to vote on Seattle expansion for 2021-22 season

Stephen Whyno | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a news conference in New York. The NHL and lawyers for retired players say a tentative settlement has been reached in a concussion lawsuit brought against the league. The league and players’ lawyers on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, announced a tentative non-class settlement had been reached in the consolidated case after months of court-ordered mediation. The lawsuit involved more than1 00 former players who accused the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of such risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
SEA ISLAND, Ga. — The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve expansion to Seattle, with the league’s 32nd team beginning play in the 2021-22 season.

A three-quarters vote of the current 31 owners is needed to confirm Seattle as the league’s newest franchise. The nine-member executive committee that heard Seattle’s presentation in October voted unanimously to move the matter to the full board, which is meeting in Georgia. The vote is expected on Tuesday.

Seattle Hockey Partners will pay NHL owners $650 million to join. The group led by majority owner David Bonderman, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and president and CEO Tod Leiweke had been hoping for play to begin in 2020, but uncertainty over completing arena renovations in time means Seattle will have to wait another year for the return of a major winter sports team.

A team in Seattle balances the Eastern and Western Conferences at 16 teams apiece but also requires realignment to even out the Central and Pacific Divisions. Many expect the Arizona Coyotes to be moved to the Central Division in 2021 when Seattle enters the league.

