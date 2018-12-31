Dallas Stars reportedly will host 2020 Winter Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Dallas Stars will be announced as the hosts of the NHL's Winter Classic in 2020, according to SportsNet's John Shannon, marking the first warm-weather city to host the annual New Year's Day game.

Tomorrow, NHL will announce 2020 Winter Classic will be in Dallas. Not sure yet who the Stars' opponent will be. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) December 31, 2018

Although other warm-weather cities have hosted outdoor games over the past decade in the NHL's Stadium Series — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., among them — the Dallas game would be the first in a traditionally warm-weather city for the league's premier outdoor event in the Winter Classic.

Shannon said the Stars' opponent is not yet known.

The 2019 Winter Classic will take place Tuesday at Notre Dame Stadium, where the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins will meet. It is the Blackhawks' fourth Winter Classic appearance and the Bruins' third.

The 2020 announcement is expected to be made during the second intermission of Tuesday's game.

It will come on the heels of Stars CEO Jim Lites publicly berating his team and its highly paid all-stars in captain Jammie Benn and alternate captain Tyler Seguin.

While talking to reporters a day after the Stars defeated the Nashville Predators, 2-0, on Thursday, Lites said Benn and Seguin were "(expletive) horse(expletive). ... The team was OK, but Seguin and Benn were terrible."

The NHL Players' Assocation called Lites' comments "reckless and insulting."

NHLPA statement on Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites' comments about Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn: pic.twitter.com/S4CzyKRUmh — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 30, 2018

In 39 games, Seguin leads the team in scoring with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), and Benn is third with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists).