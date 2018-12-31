Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL

Dallas Stars reportedly will host 2020 Winter Classic

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Tyler Seguin (91) look on from the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
The Dallas Stars will be announced as the hosts of the NHL's Winter Classic in 2020, according to SportsNet's John Shannon, marking the first warm-weather city to host the annual New Year's Day game.

Although other warm-weather cities have hosted outdoor games over the past decade in the NHL's Stadium Series — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., among them — the Dallas game would be the first in a traditionally warm-weather city for the league's premier outdoor event in the Winter Classic.

Shannon said the Stars' opponent is not yet known.

The 2019 Winter Classic will take place Tuesday at Notre Dame Stadium, where the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins will meet. It is the Blackhawks' fourth Winter Classic appearance and the Bruins' third.

The 2020 announcement is expected to be made during the second intermission of Tuesday's game.

It will come on the heels of Stars CEO Jim Lites publicly berating his team and its highly paid all-stars in captain Jammie Benn and alternate captain Tyler Seguin.

While talking to reporters a day after the Stars defeated the Nashville Predators, 2-0, on Thursday, Lites said Benn and Seguin were "(expletive) horse(expletive). ... The team was OK, but Seguin and Benn were terrible."

The NHL Players' Assocation called Lites' comments "reckless and insulting."

In 39 games, Seguin leads the team in scoring with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), and Benn is third with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists).

