In most boring video ever, deadpan NHL players reveal favorite cliches

Try to stay awake, if you can.

It's not secret that NHL players are absurdly cliche during their interviews.

And they're not about to shy away from that.

In a nearly three-minute video, a collection of NHL players including Marc-Andre Fleury, Jack Eichel, Connor McDavid and others were asked what their favorite cliches are.

And trust us, they are well-aware of how boring they can be.

There are no surprises here. It's as gloriously cliche-filled as you could expect. Like any locker-room scrum you've ever seen.

You know the ones:

• "Play our game."

• "Got off to a slow start."

• "Give them credit."

• "It was a good team effort."

• "Good teams find a way to win."

'Kept it simple.''Played our game.''Got pucks deep.' Players reveal their favorite cliche interview answers! pic.twitter.com/Mog4KI3jMt — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2019

Shout out to Islanders captain Anders Lee, who not only dished on his favorite cliche but also was brutally honest about them.

"Whoever the goalie is played awesome. Everyone kind of rolls through the lines," he said. "They're all cliche. All of them. The whole entire interview."

Yeah, tell us about it.