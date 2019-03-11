Nick Foles signs with Lululemon as ambassador

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Yoga and athletic wear company Lululemon is getting into the football business.

Lululemon on Tuesday announced that Nick Foles, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, currently testing the free market, is the company’s ambassador for its menswear line. It’s the company’s first relationship with a NFL player.

Foles tweeted the news, “I’m @lululemonmen’s new elite ambassador. Like me, they’re all about community, mindfulness and #thesweatlife.”

Anyone else feel the tension in the air or is that just me? This isn’t that news. But it’s big news. I’m @lululemonmen’s new elite ambassador. Like me, they’re all about community, mindfulness and #thesweatlife. Excited for what’s ahead. Stay tuned for that other announcement. pic.twitter.com/XYUT0xDMNf — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) March 11, 2019

Lululemon men retweeted the quarterback saying they landed “the most sought-after free agent in football.”

We just landed the most sought-after free agent in football. Welcome to the team, @nickfoles. https://t.co/d0G9zmI1mq — lululemon men (@lululemonmen) March 11, 2019

During the 2017 season Foles guided the Eagles after starting quarterback Carson Wentz was injured, leading them all the way to Super Bowl LII and beat the New England Patriots, earning the MVP.

Foles assumed the backup role again last season and again stepped in when Wentz was injured and lead the Eagles into the playoffs.

Last month the Eagles offered to pick up the $20 million option on Foles’ contract, but he declined and bought out his contract to enter into free agency.

Several reports say he will likely land with the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL free agency begins on Wednesday.

