Nick Foles signs with Lululemon as ambassador | TribLIVE.com
NFL

Nick Foles signs with Lululemon as ambassador

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, March 11, 2019 12:07 p.m
AP
In this Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

Yoga and athletic wear company Lululemon is getting into the football business.

Lululemon on Tuesday announced that Nick Foles, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, currently testing the free market, is the company’s ambassador for its menswear line. It’s the company’s first relationship with a NFL player.

Foles tweeted the news, “I’m @lululemonmen’s new elite ambassador. Like me, they’re all about community, mindfulness and #thesweatlife.”

Lululemon men retweeted the quarterback saying they landed “the most sought-after free agent in football.”

During the 2017 season Foles guided the Eagles after starting quarterback Carson Wentz was injured, leading them all the way to Super Bowl LII and beat the New England Patriots, earning the MVP.

Foles assumed the backup role again last season and again stepped in when Wentz was injured and lead the Eagles into the playoffs.

Last month the Eagles offered to pick up the $20 million option on Foles’ contract, but he declined and bought out his contract to enter into free agency.

Several reports say he will likely land with the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL free agency begins on Wednesday.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: Sports | NFL
