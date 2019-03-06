Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nick Kingham, Colin Moran pace Pirates past Red Sox | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Nick Kingham, Colin Moran pace Pirates past Red Sox

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 4:51 p.m
844312_web1_GTR-Bucs02-080218
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the first inning against the Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at PNC Park.
844312_web1_ptr-bucsmoran-021619
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Colin Moran drives in a run with a sacrifice fly off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer in the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

30 minutes ago

Nick Kingham retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed two hits in four innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Red Sox, 6-1, Wednesday in Fort Myers.

Designated hitter Colin Moran went 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Rightfielder J.B. Shuck and first baseman Jose Osuna also added two hits apiece for the Pirates.

The nationally televised ESPN broadcast featured in-game interviews with the Cora brothers; Joey is third base coach for the Pirates and Alex is manager for the Red Sox.

Moran singled to right to drive in Jung Ho Kang for a 1-0 lead, then scored on Kevin Newman’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Moran drew a walk in the third and scored again on Kevin Kramer’s single to right to make it 3-0.

Second baseman Alfredo Reyes had an RBI single in the seventh to make it 4-1. Third baseman Ke’Bryan added an RBI double in the eighth, giving him seven extra-base hits this spring.

Jordan Lyles is scheduled to start against right-hander Mike Wright when the Pirates play the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Bradenton, which will be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet and 93.7 The Fan. Francisco Liriano, Nick Burdi, Alex McRae and Brandon Waddell also are expected to pitch for the Pirates.

Jameson Taillon will throw a simulated game.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.