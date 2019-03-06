Nick Kingham, Colin Moran pace Pirates past Red Sox

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Nick Kingham retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed two hits in four innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Red Sox, 6-1, Wednesday in Fort Myers.

Designated hitter Colin Moran went 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Rightfielder J.B. Shuck and first baseman Jose Osuna also added two hits apiece for the Pirates.

The nationally televised ESPN broadcast featured in-game interviews with the Cora brothers; Joey is third base coach for the Pirates and Alex is manager for the Red Sox.

Moran singled to right to drive in Jung Ho Kang for a 1-0 lead, then scored on Kevin Newman’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Moran drew a walk in the third and scored again on Kevin Kramer’s single to right to make it 3-0.

Second baseman Alfredo Reyes had an RBI single in the seventh to make it 4-1. Third baseman Ke’Bryan added an RBI double in the eighth, giving him seven extra-base hits this spring.

Jordan Lyles is scheduled to start against right-hander Mike Wright when the Pirates play the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Bradenton, which will be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet and 93.7 The Fan. Francisco Liriano, Nick Burdi, Alex McRae and Brandon Waddell also are expected to pitch for the Pirates.

Jameson Taillon will throw a simulated game.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .