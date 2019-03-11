Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Nick Kingham rocked for five runs, as Braves beat Pirates | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Nick Kingham rocked for five runs, as Braves beat Pirates

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Monday, March 11, 2019 3:58 p.m
AP Photo | Lynne Sladky
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham throws in the second inning during a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Atlanta Braves knocked Nick Kingham around Monday by scoring five runs on six hits and four walks in a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday in a Grapefruit League game in Orlando.

Kingham got rocked in the first inning, allowing Ender Inciarte to hit a leadoff double followed by Josh Donaldson’s RBI single to center for a 1-0 lead. After getting Freddie Freeman to strike out swinging, Ronald Acuna Jr. crushed a two-run home run to left-center for a 3-0 lead. Acuna Jr. went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored two runs.

The Braves added two more runs in the third off Kingham, who threw 75 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, 43 for strikes with two strikeouts.

The Pirates scored twice in the fourth, on RBI singles by third baseman Colin Moran and left fielder Patrick Kivlehan, who went 3 for 3.

Jameson Taillon will start against left-hander Stephen Gonsalves when the Pirates play the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at LECOM Park in Bradenton. Jordan Lyles, Michael Feliz and Tyler Lyons also are scheduled to pitch.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
