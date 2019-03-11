Nick Kingham rocked for five runs, as Braves beat Pirates

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Atlanta Braves knocked Nick Kingham around Monday by scoring five runs on six hits and four walks in a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday in a Grapefruit League game in Orlando.

Kingham got rocked in the first inning, allowing Ender Inciarte to hit a leadoff double followed by Josh Donaldson’s RBI single to center for a 1-0 lead. After getting Freddie Freeman to strike out swinging, Ronald Acuna Jr. crushed a two-run home run to left-center for a 3-0 lead. Acuna Jr. went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored two runs.

The Braves added two more runs in the third off Kingham, who threw 75 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, 43 for strikes with two strikeouts.

The Pirates scored twice in the fourth, on RBI singles by third baseman Colin Moran and left fielder Patrick Kivlehan, who went 3 for 3.

Jameson Taillon will start against left-hander Stephen Gonsalves when the Pirates play the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at LECOM Park in Bradenton. Jordan Lyles, Michael Feliz and Tyler Lyons also are scheduled to pitch.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .