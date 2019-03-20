Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ninth-inning rally propels Pirates past Twins | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Ninth-inning rally propels Pirates past Twins

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:09 p.m
909670_web1_GTR-Bucs05-081918
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the sixth inning against the Cubs Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at PNC Park.
909670_web1_ptr-bucsmoran-021619
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Colin Moran drives in a run with a sacrifice fly off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer in the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates got a comeback victory, thanks to a pair of minor-league call-ups and a backup.

Zack Kone started a two-out rally in the top of the ninth, the Pirates tied the game on Logan Hill’s RBI single and Colin Moran’s single to center clinched a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday in a Grapefruit League game in Fort Myers.

Joe Musgrove allowed three runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out four with no walks. Musgrove gave up a pair of RBI singles to Willians Astudillo in the second and fourth innings, as well as a run-scoring single by Byron Buxton in the fourth. Michael Feliz surrendered a two-run home run to Jonathan Schoop in the sixth that put the Twins up, 5-1.

The Pirates rallied with a four-run eighth inning, as Pablo Reyes and Colin Moran hit RBI singles, Jose Osuna had a sacrifice fly and Logan Hill scored on a wild pitch by Fernando Romero to cut it to 5-4.

In the top of the ninth, pinch hitter Zack Kone hit a two-out single to center and scored on Hill’s single to right off Mike Morin to tie it at 5-5. Moran followed with a single to center to score Reyes for a 6-5 lead.

Reyes, who started at shortstop, went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Clay Holmes got the victory and Brandon Maurer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to get the save for the Pirates.

In other moves, the Pirates optioned right-handed pitcher Jake Barrett to Triple-A Indianapolis and reassigned infielder Alfredo Reyes to minor-league camp.

Todd Tomczyk, director of sports medicine, reported that Gregory Polanco (shoulder) might be ready to play right field in a minor-league game next week and catcher Elias Diaz (virus) has resumed baseball activities but will need at least a few weeks before he is ready to play in games. Catcher Jacob Stallings was removed from the Twins game in the fifth inning with soreness in his neck and is day to day.

Chris Archer is scheduled to start against right-hander Davaid Hess when the Pirates play the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Thursday at LECOM Park. Kyle Crick and Tyler Lyons also are expected to pitch. Nick Burdi, who has had four consecutive scoreless appearances, will pitch an inning in a minor-league game at Pirate City.

