No increase in price of Steelers season tickets for 2019 season

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Steelers started sending out invoices to season-ticket holders Tuesday, and the organization is holding the line on ticket prices for the 2019 season.

A team spokesman confirmed that season-ticket holders will see no increase in the price of their tickets this year.

The Steelers typically raise season-ticket prices every other year, and the last increase occurred for the 2018 season.

This year, unless ticket holders opt during the online renewal process to have printed tickets shipped, all season tickets will be mobile only and available on the Steelers mobile app. Accounts that pay by check or money order automatically will receive printed tickets.

In the renewal process, ticket holders also can selected a “Full Season Plus Postseason” option. This will confirm seats for any postseason games without the ticket holder needing to put any money down. This is part of the “Postseason Pay as We Play” option the Steelers have used in previous years. Once ticket holders opt in to receive postseason tickets, they will not be permitted to opt out, the Steelers said in their renewal statement.

Full payment is due Wednesday, May 1, a month earlier than the previous three seasons.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .