Nose tackle Dan McCullers reportedly returning to Steelers on 2-year deal | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Nose tackle Dan McCullers reportedly returning to Steelers on 2-year deal

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:17 a.m
880664_web1_gtr-steelers19-080318
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers’ Parker Collins and Daniel McCullers get into a skirmish during practice Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

21 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are maintaining continuity in terms of defensive line depth by re-signing backup nose tackle Daniel McCullers. ESPN reported the deal is for two seasons.

McCullers, 26, has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Steelers and his career stalled in 2017 wen he appeared in five games and played just 13 defensive snaps.

But McCullers was brought back for the 2018 season and he gained more playing time under first-year defensive line coach Karl Dunbar. McCullers played in 15 games and accrued 111 snaps – or 10.6 percent of all defensive plays. He had one sack and five tackles.

Defensive ends Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward and nose tackle Javon Hargrave are entrenched as the starters on the line. The Steelers re-signed top backup Tyson Alualu to a two-year deal in February.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

