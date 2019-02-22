Not only can you watch the NFL combine – you can bet on it, too

There was a time not too long ago that the thought of the general public watching the NFL combine would have been considered absurd. But for more than a decade, it’s been among the most-watched programming on NFL Network annually.

But not only can the general public and football fans the world over watch live video of young 20-something men run sprints and lift weights – people can wager on it, too.

BetOnline.AG claims they have been taking action on the combine for two decades. The site released its first props for the 2019 event that will be staged next week in Indianapolis.

Among the most interesting bets is fastest 40-yard dash time run by anyone (over/under 4.29 seconds), highest vertical jump (over/under 43.5 inches) and most reps of 225-pound bench presses (over/under 40).

There’s competitions between position groups you can wager on: who will the fastest 40 time come from – a running back (+175), wide receiver (+125) or defensive back (the favorite at an even-money +100).

Then, there are bets on high-profile individual players such as Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray (over/under 40 time of 4.37 seconds) and Stanford running back Bryce Love (over/under 40 time of 4.38 seconds).

Of local interest is Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (over/under 40 time of 4.65 seconds).

Then, there is the annual for-charity 40-yard dash run by NFL Network host Rich Eisen. BetOnline.AG sets the bar for Eisen at 6.02 seconds.

The list of all the props is available here.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter .