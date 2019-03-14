Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
‘Obligatory PSU Pregame’ examines spring football, dissects wrestling team’s NCAA chances | TribLIVE.com
News

‘Obligatory PSU Pregame’ examines spring football, dissects wrestling team’s NCAA chances

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 14, 2019 7:32 a.m

46 minutes ago

After goofing off for months following Penn State’s Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky, “The Obligatory PSU Pregame” gang is back.

Brandon Noble, a former Nittany Lions defensive tackle; Mike “the Mailman” Herr, a beloved Happy Valley retired postal carrier; Chris Buchignani, founding president of The Nittany Valley Society; and Kevin Horne, proud holder of three Penn State degrees and former managing editor of Onward State, air their last complaints about 2018, look ahead to spring football, appreciate the dominance of Cael Sanderson’s wrestlers and ponder crazy postseasons dreams for men’s hockey … and even basketball.

Trib Total Media is partnering with Blue White Media to distribute the weekly video podcast on the new TribLIVE Podcast Network.

Herr expounds on why this year’s wrestling squad is gonna roll into Pittsburgh as a heavy favorite to win another national championship, and Horne brings some amazing beer.

Lots to catch up on and talk about as the gang wraps up the winter sports and heads into the spring.

Cheers!


“The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show”
