Pirates/MLB

Oddsmakers: Pirates have 125-1 chance of winning World Series

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:10 p.m
877036_web1_806147-8472b5a98a6740919d7ad861dbf2d14d
Gerald Herbert | AP
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle walks in the dugout during their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates are projected to win 77.5 games and face 125-1 odds of winning the World Series this season, according to oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com.

The site also projected the Houston Astros are 7-1 favorites to win the World Series, followed by the New York Yankees (8-1), Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox (10-1) and Philadelphia Phillies (14/1).

Where L.A. Angels outfielder Mike Trout is a 4-1 favorite to win AL MVP — followed by Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts (6-1 ) and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (8-1) — the NL race is wide open. The favorites are Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (8-1), Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (10-1) and the big moves in free agency: San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado (12-1) and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (12-1).

Chris Sale of the Red Sox (6-1) and Jacob deGrom of the N.Y. Mets (4-1) are the Cy Young favorites.

The Cincinnati Reds, who went 67-96 last season, face 5-1 odds to become MLB’s most improved team.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
