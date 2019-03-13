Oddsmakers: Pirates have 125-1 chance of winning World Series
About an hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates are projected to win 77.5 games and face 125-1 odds of winning the World Series this season, according to oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com.
The site also projected the Houston Astros are 7-1 favorites to win the World Series, followed by the New York Yankees (8-1), Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox (10-1) and Philadelphia Phillies (14/1).
Where L.A. Angels outfielder Mike Trout is a 4-1 favorite to win AL MVP — followed by Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts (6-1 ) and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (8-1) — the NL race is wide open. The favorites are Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (8-1), Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (10-1) and the big moves in free agency: San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado (12-1) and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (12-1).
Chris Sale of the Red Sox (6-1) and Jacob deGrom of the N.Y. Mets (4-1) are the Cy Young favorites.
The Cincinnati Reds, who went 67-96 last season, face 5-1 odds to become MLB’s most improved team.
Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .