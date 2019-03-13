Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Over/under set at 1,200 rushing yards for Le’Veon Bell with Jets in 2019 | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Over/under set at 1,200 rushing yards for Le’Veon Bell with Jets in 2019

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:08 p.m
876127_web1_gtr-bell2-111518
AP
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. The Le’Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Steelers.

52 minutes ago

No sooner had Le’Veon Bell agreed to a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday than the oddsmakers started posting prop bets on how he will fare in his first season in the Big Apple.

According to the site betonline.ag, the Jets have increased their odds of making the Super Bowl to 50-1 instead of 100-1. The gambling site also pegged the over-under on Bell’s statistics in 2019 as follows:

Rushing yards: 1,200.5

Receiving yards: 600.5

Touchdowns: 10.5

Bell has exceeded 1,200 yards rushing three times in his five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to do so as a rookie in 2013 and again in 2015 when he was limited to six games because of an injury.

Bell also topped 600 receiving yards in each of those seasons in which he alsoexceeded 1,200 yards rushing.

In terms of total touchdowns, Bell has exceeded 10 in two of those five seasons. He had 11 in 2014 and 2017. He had nine in 2016 and eight as a rookie.

Another site, sportsbetting.ag, gave the Jets 66-1 odds for the Super Bowl and had the same individual over/under figures as BetOnline.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
