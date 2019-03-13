Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Odell Beckham’s arrival makes Browns instant contenders | TribLIVE.com
NFL

Odell Beckham’s arrival makes Browns instant contenders

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:18 p.m
878036_web1_878036-5bbf558392e941919df7d93370aae30e
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gestures prior to the team’s NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in East Rutherford, N.J. Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Beckham from the Giants. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Odell Beckham Jr. is joining a young, exciting Cleveland Browns offense.

30 minutes ago

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns returned as an expansion team in 1999. They became a real one Tuesday night.

It only took 20 mostly tortuous years — and one tremendous trade.

With a shocking, blockbuster deal for superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns flipped the NFL on its helmet and instantaneously changed their national perception. They’re the talk of the league, and for the first time in forever, it’s for the right reasons.

No longer a punching bag, the Browns are punching back. From hopeless to hope-filled. Finally.

Shortly after the league’s free-agent signing period and its new calendar year opened Wednesday, the Browns made their acquisition of Beckham from the New York Giants official. It’s a done deal, and it’s starting to sink in for Cleveland’s impassioned and pained fan base, which has been waiting decades for its beloved football team to return to glory.

The Browns acquired Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers, a 2019 first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and a third-rounder (No. 95).

Beckham makes Cleveland cooler, the Browns must-watch TV, and in the words of quarterback Baker Mayfield, “dangerous.”

One-handed catches. Prime-time matchups. Sold-out games. The Browns changed overnight.

In landing Beckham, one of the game’s most electrifying players, Cleveland has risen from unimaginable depths in just a year. The Browns were coming off an historic 0-16 season last March, still searching for an elusive franchise quarterback and were prepared to enter the 2018 season with coach Hue Jackson, who had guided them to a 1-31 record over two seasons.

They were the league’s laughingstocks. General manager John Dorsey turned the tables. He began strategically plotting a run at Beckham in December, and seemingly came out of nowhere to deliver a blindside blow.

“He’s probably, if not the one, one or two best receivers in the National Football League,” Dorsey said. “Very rarely do you get a chance to acquire a player of this magnitude. He’s at a relatively young age. He’s got a lot of football left in him. Great hands, great work ethic, committed, competitive. He really wants to be great. And that’s all you can ask for.”

One of the architects of Kansas City’s turnaround, Dorsey has revived Cleveland’s roster. The franchise now boasts Beckham, who will be reunited with receiver Jarvis Landry, his close friend and LSU teammate, Mayfield, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and maybe former Chefs running back Kareem Hunt, who still faces a likely league suspension.

The Browns are loaded with young, exciting players who might do more than contend for a playoff spot next season and could one day take Cleveland to its first Super Bowl.

Some day. Maybe soon.

Moments after news of the trade agreement broke Tuesday, the odds in Las Vegas for the Browns winning the Super Bowl went from 25 to 1 to 14 to 1.

For Beckham, sometimes dynamic, sometimes diva, Cleveland represents a fresh start and clean slate.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who can turn a short catch into a long gain, gives Mayfield an almost matchless weapon. He has amassed at least 1,000 yards receiving four times, the exception being an injury-shortened 2017 season. Last year, after signing a five-year, $90 million contract extension, he had 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

But there were issues. He never truly connected with first-year Giants coach Pat Shurmur and lacked chemistry with quarterback Eli Manning, whose skills came into question.

Now he’s hooked up with Mayfield, one of his offseason workout partners.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to be part of this organization and the direction they are headed,” Beckham said. “I’ve already witnessed the energy fans bring in that city having been to some playoff games at The Q. Browns fans deserve a winning football team. This is a fresh start for me and it’s going to be great to join Baker and Jarvis on this team.”

Categories: Sports | NFL
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.