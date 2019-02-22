Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Oilers’ Connor McDavid suspended 2 games for check to head | TribLIVE.com
NHL

Oilers’ Connor McDavid suspended 2 games for check to head

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Friday, February 22, 2019 7:09 p.m
AP
New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner gives up a goal to the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid as Anthony Beauvillier tries to defend during overtime Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Edmonton, Alberta.

NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers All-Star Connor McDavid was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of the New York Islanders’ Nick Leddy during Edmonton’s 4-3 win on Thursday night.

The league announced the suspension Friday. McDavid was given a minor penalty for the hit, which occurred late in the first period. He later scored the winner in overtime.

McDavid said the hit, which occurred after Leddy bobbled the puck as he chipped it into the Oilers zone, was not intentional. McDavid stepped in front of Leddy as he tried to play the pick and hit the Islanders defenseman in the head with his shoulder.

“Obviously it was not a great check, not what I was trying to do. I was just trying to finish my check,” McDavid said after the game. “He stopped a little bit earlier than I thought, and I maybe clipped him a little too high. That was obviously not the intent at all.”

Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson took issue with the suspension.

“We strongly disagree with the decision, and it is difficult to accept for our team, and most important our fans, at this critical point in our season,” Nicholson said in a statement.

McDavid will forfeit $134,409 in salary while he is suspended.

The 22-year-old McDavid, the league MVP in 2016-17 and a three-time All-Star, ranks third in the NHL with 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) this season. He will miss games against the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators.

Categories: Sports | NHL
