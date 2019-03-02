One for the aged: Vijay Singh can become oldest PGA Tour winner on Sunday

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Vijay Singh’s last PGA Tour victory was in 2008. His only win at The Honda Classic was in 1999 on a course he couldn’t remember. And he arrived at PGA National a few days ago wondering if his game is still good enough to be competitive with the younger generation.

So far, he’s got to like what he’s seeing.

And he will have a shot Sunday at making history.

Singh — who turned 56 on Feb. 22 — has a chance to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour. His round of 5-under-par 65 on Saturday put him at 6-under for the week, one shot behind leader Wyndham Clark.

They will be in the final pairing Sunday. Singh has been a pro longer than the 25-year-old Clark has been alive.

“It would be great,” Singh said when asked what a win would mean at his age. “I’ve worked pretty hard. I’m physically quite capable of doing it. Mentally, I’m going to go out there and see how my mind works. If I just don’t let anything interfere, I think I can do it.”

There have been seven players to win on the PGA Tour after their 50th birthday, the oldest Sam Snead at 52 years, 10 months, eight days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open. Singh will be eight days removed from his 56th birthday Sunday.

“He’s been one of the game’s best,” said Rickie Fowler, who was alone in fifth at 5-under after his round of 66. “He’s a ball-striker. He’s not as long as he used to be, but on this golf course you don’t necessarily have to be long. It’s about getting the ball in the fairway and hitting your lines and hitting numbers. You don’t necessarily have to go out and do anything special.”

Singh, Keith Mitchell (70) and Kyeong-Hoon Lee (68) are one shot off Clark’s lead. Clark opened with five birdies in his first seven holes before giving a bit back as the wind started to pick up.

Forecasters said breezes will get stronger, and that means Sunday could be wild. There were 28 players within five shots of the lead. Brooks Koepka (70), first-round leader Jhonattan Vegas (69) and Michael Thompson (66) were 4-under, and Sergio Garcia shot 70 for the second straight day to reach 3-under.

Clark’s run of 122 consecutive holes without a three-putt ended at the par-3 15th, the start of the three-hole “Bear Trap” stretch. But he made enough good shots to end the day alone on the 54-hole lead.

“I felt like I managed where I hit the ball,” Clark said. “I put it in good spots. As long as I keep giving myself chances to make putts, I think I can win.”