Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Opportunity knocks for Penguins’ Teddy Blueger with Zach Aston-Reese hurt | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Opportunity knocks for Penguins’ Teddy Blueger with Zach Aston-Reese hurt

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:54 a.m
869929_web1_AP_18266759331372
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Teddy Blueger, right, scores against Detroit Red Wings goalie Harri Sateri, left, during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Pittsburgh.

About an hour ago

With winger Zach Aston-Reese sidelined on a day-to-day basis with a lower-body injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins will have a different look up front when they face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Aston-Reese was injured in the second period of a 4-2 Penguins win over Boston on Sunday night.

His spot on the left wing of the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel was taken by rookie Teddy Blueger. Based on morning skate combinations, Blueger will stay in that spot against the Capitals.

For the vast majority of the first three years of his pro career, Blueger was training to fill a bottom-six center position. Now, he suddenly finds himself as a top-six winger.

“I think the progression that’s been there, it’s like I was bottom six but I think I’ve gotten better and shown I can produce at (the AHL) level,” Blueger said. “As long as I keep working and keep getting better every day, I think there’s nothing than can stop me from doing that at the next level too.”

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-up Joseph Blandisi moved into Blueger’s spot on the fourth line with Matt Cullen and Garrett Wilson.

Blandisi, who has played 75 career NHL games with New Jersey, Anaheim and the Penguins, is known for his speed and his willingness to play an abrasive style of hockey.

“Lots of energy. Make smart plays. Be responsible in our own zone,” Blandisi said of his approach. “Get pucks in and make it hard on their defensemen. Finish our checks and make some room for the other guys.”

Matt Murray will make his ninth straight start in net for the Penguins, who are tied with Carolina for third place in the Metropolitan Division, six points behind the first-place Capitals.

Kris Letang (upper body) participated in morning skate in a non-contact capacity. Bryan Rust (lower body) and Olli Maatta (shoulder) remain out.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.