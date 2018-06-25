Brentwood Firecracker 5K registration winding down

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Registration for the 35th annual Brentwood Firecracker 5K Run is in its final phase.

The festive 5K run, which begins and ends at Brentwood Towne Square and annually kicks off Brentwood's Fourth of July events, takes place at 9 a.m. July 4.

Race packets can be picked up June 29 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.), June 30 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and July 1 (noon-5 p.m.) at the Pro Bike & Run stores in Robinson, Monroeville and the South Hills; and July 2 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) at Pro Bike & Run in Robinson.

Race packets also will be available June 30 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) at the Brentwood Library.

Registration is open at brentwood5k.com. Online registration will remain open until 15 minutes prior to the start of the race. Entry forms also are available at the Brentwood Library, 3501 Brownsville Road.

The registration fee is $25; for junior racers (11 and under), the cost is $15.

The Brentwood Firecracker annually is one of the largest 5K events in Western Pennsylvania. There were more than 2,000 participants last year. This year's event will be capped at 2,500 entries.

The 3.1-mile race course runs on Brownsville Road on the Brentwood holiday parade route.

Parking is limited for the race and will be available on local side streets. Also, limited parking will be available in the rear parking lot only of John F. Slater Funeral Home, located near the intersection of Route 51 and Brownsville Road.

Parking and shuttle service to Brentwood Towne Square (lower level) will be available at Baldwin High School, 4653 Clairton Blvd., from 7 a.m. to noon.

Businesses in Brentwood Towne Square will be open on the morning of the race, so there will be no parking in the Bentwood Towne Square parking lot.

Trophies and cash awards will be presented to the top three males and females and to the top male and female masters (ages 40-plus) finishers. Trophies also will be awarded to the first male and female runners from Brentwood and the top three competitors in each age division.

There also will be music, refreshments and door prizes, plus a $500 grand prize will be awarded in a random drawing.

Race director Kira Kellner is assisted by race committee members Jeanne Berk, Steve Evans, Melissa Migliaro, Mary Lou Nees, Alicia Reece, Laura Wenger and Rich Wright.

For questions or more information, email info@brentwood5k.com or visit brentwood5k.com.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.