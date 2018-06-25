Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Upper St. Clair's Steve praises junior golf tournaments after win at Hannastown

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, June 25, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Checking their scores after their round at Hannastown Golf Club on June 25, 2018, are, from left, Jack Steve (Upper St. Clair), David Gaspersic (Freeport), Aaron Fetzner (Fairchance) and Alex Queen (Jeannette).
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review
Checking their scores after their round at Hannastown Golf Club on June 25, 2018, are, from left, Jack Steve (Upper St. Clair), David Gaspersic (Freeport), Aaron Fetzner (Fairchance) and Alex Queen (Jeannette).
Mars' Luke Diel reacts after missing a putt on No. 18 on June 25, 2018, at Hannastown Golf Club.
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review
Mars' Luke Diel reacts after missing a putt on No. 18 on June 25, 2018, at Hannastown Golf Club.

Updated 17 hours ago

There were two reasons why Upper St. Clair's Jack Steve played in Monday's Tri-State PGA Isaly's Junior Golf Tournament at Hannastown Golf Club.

He said the tournament helps players learn how to compete and improve against strong players.

And with the U.S. Amateur Sectional qualifier being held at Hannastown and Totteridge Golf Course on July 23, it was chance to get a practice round in on the course.

Steve shot an even-par 70 to win the Hannastown stop in the 16-18 age division. He was three-shots better than Ryan O'Neil of Charlotte, N.C., who is spending the month at a golf camp at Kiski School near Saltsburg.

Willie Hoover of Punxsutawney shot a 74, and Franklin Regional's Ethan Yohe placed fourth with a 77.

Steve, who has family in Greensburg and Indiana, will attend IUP in the fall and play for the golf team.

He found the Hannastown layout challenging, maybe not as challenging as Laurel Valley Golf Club, where he played Sunday after returning home from vacation Saturday to Jamaica.

“Recently, I haven't been scoring well,” Steve said. “My putting hasn't been as great as I want it to be, so I wanted to get a few more decent length putts to roll in, and I got a few to roll in. I still struggled with the speed, but I think if I can get that done, I can compete in some later tournaments.”

He has the West Penn qualifier Thursday.

“If I can get through that, I'll get a chance to play at Oakmont,” Steve said. “So I want to be able to putt well and hit the ball solid.”

Steve said if it was for the Isaly's tour, younger players wouldn't get a chance to learn from competing in tournaments.

“It's one thing to just practice,” Steve said. “You can't beat the challenge of competing in tournaments.

“I'd be at home sitting around doing nothing. It's so much better coming out and playing in a competitive tournament. Competitive rounds of golf feel so much different. You can't model that in practice. You have to come and play to realize what its like.”

Franklin Regional's Ethan Yohe, who finished fourth, agrees.

“I'm satisfied with fourth place, but not happy how I hit the ball,” Yohe said. “The benefit from playing in these tournaments is the experience of competitive golf. Making putts and hitting shots under pressure.”

Yohe will attend Penn State-Altoona in the fall. He recently finished second to teammate Palmer Jackson at the Westmoreland County Junior Amateur at Latrobe Country Club.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me