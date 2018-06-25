Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
David Bradshaw leads Fuhrer Invitational after Day 1

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, June 25, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
David Bradshaw tees off on the 17th during the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational Wednesday, June29, 2016 at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
David Bradshaw didn't match his sizzling start during the second round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational, but the three-time champion is halfway home to a possible fourth title.

The West Virginia native followed his 7-under-par 63 with a 1-under 69 to finish Day 1 of the three-day event with an 8-under par 132 at Pittsburgh Field Club.

He still maintains a four-shot lead over Ryan Zylstra, who is at 4-under 136. There are four players tied for third, all at 3-under 137: Jay Woodson, Mike Van Sickle, Spencer Mellon and 2017 champion T.J. Howe.

The 72-hole no cut event continues Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.

Bradshaw, who won in 2012, '15 and '16, opened the round with a bogey, and after a birdie on No. 2 he finished, his opening front nine with five-consecutive birdies. He added two more birdies (Nos. 13 and 14) on his second nine.

He finished his 36 holes with 12 birdies and four bogeys.

The low amateur was Franklin Regional senior Palmer Jackson, who is tied for 15th with Bob Friend and Penn-Trafford graduate Dan Obremski at 4-over 144.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

