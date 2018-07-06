Youth swim teams prepare for annual Monroeville Invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tradition continues Saturday morning as the 49th annual Monroeville Invitational youth club swim meet will be at the outside Garden City Pool.

Five teams — Bel-Aire, Garden City, Park, Haymaker and Gateway Heights with more than 300 swimmers ages 5 to 18 — will take part in more than 30 events for local bragging rights.

Invitational officials are hoping for good weather — in most years, rain has stayed away — and early forecasts call for dry conditions and morning temperatures reaching into the low 80s.

“A majority on each of the teams go to Gateway, so they know each other well and are pretty competitive with each other,” said Brody Bernardi, a representative from Bel-Aire and the president of the 12-club Eastern Swim Association.

“It's a highlight of the summer for many of the swimmers on these teams. It's a pretty exciting meet.”

The Monroeville Invitational is just one meet in a busy summer schedule for the Eastern Swim Association.

More than 1,000 youth swimmers are plying their talents from early June until the league championships later this month.

The teams are broken up into two divisions based on club membership numbers.

Division I has Gateway Heights and Haymaker, as well as Blackridge (Penn Hills), Forest Hills, Murrysville and Meadowink (Murrysville), and Division II had Bel-Aire, Garden City and Park, as well as Rosedale (Penn Hills), Edgewood and White Oak.

The Division I and II championship meets will be July 28 and hosted by Forest Hills (Division I) and White Oak (Division II).

“We've lost a couple teams in recent years because of clubs closing and other factors, but we're pretty happy to see the numbers for each club this summer,” Bernardi said.

The 12 teams began dual-meet competition June 19 with matchups Tuesdays and Thursdays at each outdoor pool. There have been several close meets. One meet — between Rosedale and Edgewood — ended in a 113-113 tie.

The dual-meet schedule concludes July 19. Meadowink and Murrysville, the two largest club teams with 97 and 157 members, respectively, led Division I with 3-0 records through the meets of June 28.

The Meadowink-Murrysville meet will be July 19 at Murrysville.

Bel-Aire, at 3-0, was at the top of Division II with Park (2-1) and White Oak (2-1) tied for second.

“We haven't had that many problems with the weather,” Bernardi said. “I guess Mother Nature was being friendly to us on Tuesdays and Thursdays for our dual meets.

Other special events in the ESA season included the Walt Brown Odd-Age Invitational on June 23 for swimmers with odd-numbered ages.

Teams gathered at Meadowink last Saturday for a relay meet, and the annual Mini-Meet on July 21 at Park is for those swimmers in the 8-and-under division.

“With those special meets, not all of the 12 teams participate, but you get a pretty good representation of the teams in the league,” Bernardi said. “You start to get an idea of what the teams are able to do. You get to see some of the young and talented kids in the area. A lot of the top swimmers enjoy the opportunity to represent their club and their community over the summer.”

The Battle of the Borders, an all-star meet pitting a combination of swimmers from Meadowink and Murrysville against a select group from the five Monroeville-area teams, will be July 24 at Gateway Heights.

“The meet had gone away for several years, but one of the club teams inquired with the league about starting it up again, and it came back last year,” Bernardi said. “All of the teams were on board. You will see a lot of good Franklin Regional-versus-Gateway matchups, especially with the older kids.”

For more information on the league, visit sites.google.com/site/easternswimassociation/home.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.