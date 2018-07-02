Adam Hofmann takes early lead at WPGA Amateur Championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It turned out to be a wild day, especially weather wise, at the 118th Western Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Championship at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

The first round went without a hitch, with Fox Chapel native Adam Hofmann grabbing the lead at 4-under par 66.

But late-afternoon thunderstorms halted play around 6 p.m., and the course turned into Fox Chapel River Club as the heavy rains flooded the course — the 18th fairway was covered — and the roads around the Fox Chapel area.

WPGA officials suspended play, and, according to a tweet sent by the WPGA on Monday night, Tuesday's play was canceled and a reschedule date would be announced later. Once the round finally is finished, the field of 78 will be reduced to the low 32 and ties.

Hofmann grew up in Fox Chapel and is a former member of Fox Chapel Golf Club. His course knowledge and some good shot-making played a key role in him leading after the first round of the 54-hole, two-day event.

The tournament was delayed three times during the second round, and the heavy rains flooded the course, especially the creek on No. 18.

Hofmann, 29, lives in Tampa, Fla. He leads a large group at 67: Dave Antill of Harrison City, Palmer Jackson of Murrysville, seven-time champion Sean Knapp of Oakmont and Darin Kowalski of Bethel Park.

Among the players at 68 were Greensburg's Arnie Cutrell, Latrobe's Brady Pevarnik, 2017 runner-up Tom Nettles and Pittsburgh's Kevin Koerbel.

Cutrell could have been tied for the lead, but he hit the wrong ball No. 13 and took a two-stroke penalty.

“My ball has a blue dot, and the wrong ball had a blue dot,” Cutrell said. “When I got to the green, I realized that this wasn't my ball. My ball was in the same area, and I located it.”

Cutrell was 3-under for the tournament when play was stopped.

For Hofmann, coming home was good.

“I know this golf course very well,” he said. “I was very consistent with my ball-striking off the tee, which you need here.”

He had four birdies on the first 18 holes.

“You have to been patient,” Hofmann said. “Everyone has to play in these conditions.”

On the second 18, he had a tough break on No. 13, but he's still 2-under for the tournament and likes his position. He said he believes there are makeable birdies on the front nine.

The hot weather took its toll on one spectator and one caddie. The mother of one of the participants became dehydrated and was taken a local hospital, and Antill's caddie made it through 24 holes before retiring because of the heat.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tibweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib