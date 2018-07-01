Local golf notebook: Sean Knapp headlines West Penn Amateur

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Talk about a busy week.

Oakmont resident Sean Knapp will go from playing in the USGA Senior Open last Thursday and Friday to playing in the 118th West Penn Golf Association's Amateur Championship on Monday and Tuesday at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

Two weeks ago, Knapp played in a special event at the U.S. Open. West Penn Knapp has won the Amateur seven times. He shot an 11-over-par at the U.S. Senior Open and missed the cut.

Indiana's Matt Holuta needed a playoff to win the West Penn Amateur in 2017. He beat McMurray's Chuck Nettles in extra holes at Sunnehanna Country Club. Both golfers shot 2-under 208.

Holuta is not back to defend his title, but Nettles is in the field of 78.

Greensburg's Mark Goetz, who just finished his freshman year at West Virginia, and Knapp tied for third. Greensburg's Arnie Cutrell finished fifth. Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson and Latrobe junior Brady Pevarnik also are participating.

The 54-hole event will feature 36 holes on Monday. The field will be cut to the lowest 32 scores (along with ties) for the final round.

Barchetti headed to Canada

After her best finish as a pro earlier this month at the Connecticut Open, Level Green native Mia Barchetti will be playing in the DCM PGA Women's Championship of Canada at the Ladies Golf Club in Toronto on the Fourth of July. She will play in a Pro-Am on Tuesday.

The 2013 Penn-Trafford graduate turned pro after graduating from Youngstown State in 2017.

She played in the Cactus League in the Phoenix area during the winter and spring, where she took part in six events before coming home for the summer.

Barchetti's best finish as a pro was sixth overall and fifth among pros at the Connecticut Open. Her two-round total was a 5-over 149. She opened with a 2-under 70.

Looking ahead

Other upcoming events this week:

• The Greenbrier Open qualifier Monday at the Resort at Glade Springs, W.Va.

• Isaly's Junior Tour on Monday at The Country Club in Meadville

• Isaly's Junior Tour on Tuesday at Cedarbrook Golf Course (Red)

• Isaly's Junior Tour on Thursday at Pittsburgh North Golf Course

• West Penn Open qualifier Thursday at Edgewood Country Club.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.