Other Local

Paddleboard championships set for regatta

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Sean O'Neill of Sewickley Hills paddleboards along the Ohio River near the Sewickley Bridge Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015. O'Neill, a Marine and Iraq War veteran, was out paddelboarding with a group of veterans hosted by Team Red, White and Blue and paddleboard company, Stand Up Pittsburgh.
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
Updated 9 hours ago

The American Cancer Society, Performance Kayak Inc. and the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta are teaming up for the Pittsburgh Paddleboard Championships on Aug. 5.

The six-mile course will be on the Allegheny River starting at 12:30 p.m.

Kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards will be allowed in the race. Both single and tandem competitors are able to sign up.

Rentals will be available.

Registration will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Mazeroski Way near Heinz Field. The race will start at the Heinz Field Quay launch platform on Rooney Avenue.

The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta will be Aug. 3-5. For more information on the annual event, visit yougottaregatta.org.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

