Paddleboard championships set for regatta

The American Cancer Society, Performance Kayak Inc. and the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta are teaming up for the Pittsburgh Paddleboard Championships on Aug. 5.

The six-mile course will be on the Allegheny River starting at 12:30 p.m.

Kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards will be allowed in the race. Both single and tandem competitors are able to sign up.

Rentals will be available.

Registration will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Mazeroski Way near Heinz Field. The race will start at the Heinz Field Quay launch platform on Rooney Avenue.

The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta will be Aug. 3-5. For more information on the annual event, visit yougottaregatta.org.

