Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Stampede in the Park event not running this year

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
More than 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Boyce Park in Plum. Joe Ionta, Plum's cross country coach and Stampede co-founder, welcomes runners and guests at the opening ceremony.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
More than 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Boyce Park in Plum. Joe Ionta, Plum's cross country coach and Stampede co-founder, welcomes runners and guests at the opening ceremony.
More than 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Boyce Park in Plum.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
More than 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Boyce Park in Plum.
Over 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park Saturday morning, July 22 at Boyce Park. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Over 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park Saturday morning, July 22 at Boyce Park. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 9 hours ago

The Stampede in the Park 5K and 1-mile fun run, an annual event at Boyce Park in Plum the third Saturday in July since 2007, will not be held this year, Plum Running Mustangs Alumni Association officials said.

Past Stampede events, under the direction of Plum cross country head coach Joe Ionta, have raised more than $270,000 for acute leukemia and lymphoma research at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Shady Side.

Ionta, himself a chronic lymphocytic leukemia survivor, began the Stampede to combine his love of running and his desire to aid others through the work at Hillman.

Plum alumni, as well as residents of Plum Borough and surrounding communities and others throughout the Pittsburgh region and beyond, have flocked to Boyce Park to compete in one of the area's premiere summer races.

More than 350 racers competed in the 5K and fun run last year.

Pittsburgh's Paul Thistle set the men's Stampede 5K record with a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds in 2011. Ann Mazur, a distance running standout who competed in cross country and track and field at Seton LaSalle and Notre Dame University, set the women's record of 18:22 in 2016.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me