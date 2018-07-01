Stampede in the Park event not running this year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Stampede in the Park 5K and 1-mile fun run, an annual event at Boyce Park in Plum the third Saturday in July since 2007, will not be held this year, Plum Running Mustangs Alumni Association officials said.

Past Stampede events, under the direction of Plum cross country head coach Joe Ionta, have raised more than $270,000 for acute leukemia and lymphoma research at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Shady Side.

Ionta, himself a chronic lymphocytic leukemia survivor, began the Stampede to combine his love of running and his desire to aid others through the work at Hillman.

Plum alumni, as well as residents of Plum Borough and surrounding communities and others throughout the Pittsburgh region and beyond, have flocked to Boyce Park to compete in one of the area's premiere summer races.

More than 350 racers competed in the 5K and fun run last year.

Pittsburgh's Paul Thistle set the men's Stampede 5K record with a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds in 2011. Ann Mazur, a distance running standout who competed in cross country and track and field at Seton LaSalle and Notre Dame University, set the women's record of 18:22 in 2016.

