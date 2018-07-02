Wild Things bounce back after skid, remain in 1st place

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Washington Wild Things have won two straight games after a three-game losing skid to maintain its first-place spot in the East Division of the Frontier League.

The Wild Things are 27-18, two games ahead of division foes Joliet and Lake Erie, both 25-20 in the division.

Washington was on point Sunday in a 4-0 victory over the Schaumburg (Ill.) Boomers.

Carter McEachern, Kyle Pollock and Conner Simonetti each had two hits to pace the Wild Things' seven-hit attack. Pollock doubled twice to up his team-high total to 15, and he also drove in two runs.

Roman Collins and Brett Marr each added an RBI. Collins now has a team-best 39 RBI for the season.

Thomas Dorminy fired a complete game, giving up just three hits and walking one with five strikeouts to improve to 6-2 on the season. The effort lowered his season earned-run average to 2.19 (15 ER in 61 2⁄ 3 innings).

After an off-day Monday, the Wild Things begin a three-game series at Florence from the West Division. The team then returns home for three games Friday through Sunday against the West Division's Evansville before the all-star break July 9-12.

Evansville (23-21) and Florence (21-23) are battling to move up the standings in the West behind division leader Southern Illinois (23-18).

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.