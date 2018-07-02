Jeannette Legion team suspended for season for using player not on roster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Jeannette American Legion baseball season has ended a week early.

The team has been suspended for the remainder of the season by District 31 President Jason Bush for breaking American Legion rules.

Bush said there were multiple offenses, but league officials learned from Jeannette manager Zach Elliott that a player not on the roster was allowed to play in a recent game.

“They are suspended for the remainder of the season,” Bush said. “The state will determine the future of the program.”

Before games, the American Legion Code of Sportsmanship is read. Rule No. 1 is ‘I will keep the rules.'

Jeannette's record was 5-9, good for seventh place in District 31. Jeannette dropped a 1-0 decision to Unity on a balk call. Umpires stopped the game before its completion for an incident involving a coach.

Jeannette was planning to participate in the Division II American Legion postseason tournament.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.