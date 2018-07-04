Area baseball players get specialized instruction at camp in Iowa

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Billy Perroz and Paul Rice harbor hopes of playing baseball in college, and they recently got an up-close-and-personal view of what it takes to get there in the unofficial home of the sport.

Friends and teammates with the Armstrong Vipers travel ball squad, Perroz — a rising junior at Kiski Area — and Rice — a Leechburg native and rising junior at Greensburg Central Catholic — traveled to Baseball Factory's Omaha National World Series camp at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for five days of instruction and games.

“I thought it was a great experience,” said Perroz, a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder. “Not too many kids get the chance to go out there and present themselves in front of good coaches. I thought it really benefited me.”

Perroz and Rice earned their invitations to that camp or a similar one in Florida after a December tryout in Pittsburgh. They opted for the Omaha camp and were the only WPIAL players who attended.

“There were a lot of people out west there,” Perroz said. “I thought we represented our state well.”

The five days of camp included instruction and tournament play. Players would wake as early as 6:30 a.m., Rice said, and often played into the evening.

Instructors included Talmadge Nunnari, a former MLB player, and Rich Pasquale, a former coach at La Roche and assistant at Pitt, Slippery Rock and with the Washington Wild Things who works as an associate scout with the Baltimore Orioles. Those instructors and others at the camp, including coaches, scouts and ex-players, gave one-on-one instruction in position-specific drills.

“There were a lot of people from around the country, and the coaches there were just unbelievable,” said Rice, a catcher. “I learned so much. They helped me with my game so much. I'm looking forward to using what I learned in games.

“(They helped me most with) probably my hitting, I'd say. I had good form when I was hitting, but there was a lot of room to improve, and they really helped me find a better feel for my swing. Defensively, it's just the little things like receiving the ball and being relaxed, having a quiet body rather than a loud body.”

In addition to the camp, players attended a College World Series game between North Carolina and Mississippi State in nearby Omaha, Neb.

“My favorite part was meeting all the new kids from around the country and having some of them be friends now and just getting to play with them,” Rice said.

Rice hit .344 with four doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs for Greensburg Central Catholic, helping the Centurions secure third place in WPIAL Class A and reach the PIAA semifinals. Perroz batted .349 with one home run, two doubles, two triples and 11 RBIs last season for Kiski Area and also pitched four innings.

Perroz, who attended a showcase in Bradenton, Fla., last year, said the trip was expensive but also one he wouldn't mind doing again based on what he learned.

“I think going through the drills really helped me,” he said. “They taught me stuff I can bring back here and still improve without them being there.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.