Shaler boys basketball looks to build on last season's improvement

Getting back into the gymnasium to practice basketball over the summer was a little easier this year for Shaler senior Justin Desabato. While the WPIAL playoffs have eluded the Titans, they have been making steady progress over the past three seasons.

Despite dropping seven of its final eight games last season, Shaler finished 8-13, a five-game improvement over the previous season.

“Each of the last couple seasons, we've been improving our record,” Desabato said. “Now that we've made it this far, the expectations are higher to push forward and make the playoffs. It makes everyone on the team want to work harder and put extra effort in.”

Shaler recently wrapped up its summer season after playing in two leagues. The Titans were in the Pittsburgh Basketball Club league at La Roche and the New Castle League.

Shaler coach Rob Niederberger likes both events because of the level of competition. New Castle provides a myriad of competition, featuring teams from Ohio, the Erie area and WPIAL teams.

The PBC event allowed the Titans to see a few teams they will see this season after their realignment to Class 5A. Shaler will be in a section with Armstrong, Franklin Regional, Hampton, Indiana, Kiski, Mars and Plum.

“I felt like we built a lot of confidence,” Niederberger said. “I like where our team is right now. I think these leagues are good because you can gauge where you think you might be come season time. It helps you develop an identity for the season.”

For this offseason, Niederberger wanted his players to put less an emphasis on playing games and more time working on development.

“Last year, we played a lot of games because I felt they needed more game experience,” Niederberger said. “I think that's what the summer is about is growing your game individually. Pressuring full court on defense and offensively sharing the ball, I think we did a good job of that.”

Desabato thinks there are certain things Shaler needs to spend more time improving.

“I think the thing we could work on the most right now is our defense,” Desabato said. “We haven't worked on it as much in practice, and that's the main reason why we need to work on it.”

Shaler still has a few weeks left to practice but already have spent plenty of time working.

“We've been going since early March,” Niederberger said. “We just finished up our summer leagues, and we've been going during open gyms for the rest of July. We get on the court four days a week. The third week of July, we do a camp and call it a summer.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.