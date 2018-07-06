Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Shaler boys basketball looks to build on last season's improvement

Josh Rizzo | Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:06 a.m.
Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Niederberger watches over practice Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Niederberger watches over practice Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Shaler.

Getting back into the gymnasium to practice basketball over the summer was a little easier this year for Shaler senior Justin Desabato. While the WPIAL playoffs have eluded the Titans, they have been making steady progress over the past three seasons.

Despite dropping seven of its final eight games last season, Shaler finished 8-13, a five-game improvement over the previous season.

“Each of the last couple seasons, we've been improving our record,” Desabato said. “Now that we've made it this far, the expectations are higher to push forward and make the playoffs. It makes everyone on the team want to work harder and put extra effort in.”

Shaler recently wrapped up its summer season after playing in two leagues. The Titans were in the Pittsburgh Basketball Club league at La Roche and the New Castle League.

Shaler coach Rob Niederberger likes both events because of the level of competition. New Castle provides a myriad of competition, featuring teams from Ohio, the Erie area and WPIAL teams.

The PBC event allowed the Titans to see a few teams they will see this season after their realignment to Class 5A. Shaler will be in a section with Armstrong, Franklin Regional, Hampton, Indiana, Kiski, Mars and Plum.

“I felt like we built a lot of confidence,” Niederberger said. “I like where our team is right now. I think these leagues are good because you can gauge where you think you might be come season time. It helps you develop an identity for the season.”

For this offseason, Niederberger wanted his players to put less an emphasis on playing games and more time working on development.

“Last year, we played a lot of games because I felt they needed more game experience,” Niederberger said. “I think that's what the summer is about is growing your game individually. Pressuring full court on defense and offensively sharing the ball, I think we did a good job of that.”

Desabato thinks there are certain things Shaler needs to spend more time improving.

“I think the thing we could work on the most right now is our defense,” Desabato said. “We haven't worked on it as much in practice, and that's the main reason why we need to work on it.”

Shaler still has a few weeks left to practice but already have spent plenty of time working.

“We've been going since early March,” Niederberger said. “We just finished up our summer leagues, and we've been going during open gyms for the rest of July. We get on the court four days a week. The third week of July, we do a camp and call it a summer.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me