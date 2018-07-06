Franklin Regional grad Nania honing skills for Jamestown Jammers

If C.S. Lewis was still alive, he might pen his next novel the “Chronicles of Nania.”

Former Franklin Regional baseball standout Brandon Nania is making the best of his college playing days and taking advantage of his time playing for the Jamestown Jammers in one of the country's top collegiate summer leagues, the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

“The competition has been great,” said Nania, who graduated in 2014. “You'll go out there and see ACC and SEC (pitchers) every single day. It's cool because (one) dude was just in the (NCAA) regionals or I just saw (another) dude pitch on TV. It's pretty cool.”

The hard-hitting lefty is third on the Jammers with a .295 batting average, ranks first in doubles (six), and is tied for first with 18 RBIs through 78 at-bats. It's a first-half performance that Jamestown coach Anthony Barone had hoped he would get out of Nania when he signed his starting first baseman last fall.

“He's a veteran hitter, a guy who really loves playing baseball, a very good teammate and has a really good baseball IQ,” said Barone, who is in his fourth season coaching the Jammers. “He's a tough-minded individual, and that's the way I recruit here, and I want some guys that have been through a lot of things. It just says a lot about the young man that he is.”

Nania said he's taking the summer to work on the mental side of the game, a part he said he struggled with this past spring while playing for Winston-Salem.

“I'm working on the mental side of it and between the ears right now,” Nania said. “I kind of struggled at Winston-Salem with that. You have to have 100 percent confidence in yourself.”

Nania's trip to Jamestown is a unique to say the least. His first two years of college baseball were spent playing for Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Va., where he led the Patriots in RBIs (60) and doubles (21) and finished second in homers (eight) his freshman season.

As a sophomore and led the Patriots in RBIs (57), doubles (21), hits (60) and once again tying his freshman total of eight homers in his final year at the two-year junior college.

It was a two-year performance that landed Nania on the radar of Winston-Salem State in North Carolina. Nania went on to play first base in 21 games for the Division II Rams this past season. He slumped at the plate with a .195 batting average in 41 at-bats. But something didn't feel right for Nania down on “Tobacco Road,” and, in short, it just wasn't a good fit.

“I think I tried to do too much in trying to prove myself,” Nania said. “It's been a very interesting baseball career, and it's made me who I am.”

Jamestown is just another pit stop in Nania's baseball chronicles. His next move was to pull out his cell phone and text his former coach Chase Rowe, with whom he developed a lasting relationship while playing for the Pittsburgh Spikes during his high school summers. Rowe has built the LaRoche baseball program into national powerhouse, having led the Redhawks to the Final Four of the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2016 and most recently to the NCAA Midwest regional this past season.

“He's a power hitting lefty with great footwork at first and third base,” said Rowe, who led the Redhawks to their fifth consecutive Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title this season. “He has strong baseball instincts and will to win. He's a real baseball kid and smart player (and) will bring experience and veteran leadership.”

Nania can't wait to get back to playing for Rowe and the Redhawks in what looks to be a fitting final chapter to his collegiate baseball career.

“I love (Rowe) to death,” Nania said. “I want to learn from him, and I think he's a great coach.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.