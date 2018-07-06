Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Apex Lacrosse having successful summer

Michael Love
Michael Love | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
The Apex boys varsity summer club lacrosse team captured the Cedar Point Lacrosse Classic championship on June 24 in Sandusky, Ohio. The team is comprised of several top rising juniors and seniors from the Pittsburgh region. Team members are Adam Blose (Butler), Ben Davin (Bethel Park), Ryan Greer (Seneca Valley), Nick Hubner (Plum), Alex Flemm (Norwin), Justin Hinish (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), Luke Koprica (Seneca Valley), Dan Good (Norwin), Ryan Shank (Shaler), Zach Radcliff (Bethel Park), Zach Zeigler (Moon), Jake Price (Moon), Nick Pushic (Plum), Luke Zwicker (Linsly), Ryan Stas (Latrobe), Cooper Heisler (Moon), Kevin Bozek (Moon), AJ Laffey (Moon), Nick Shavel (Norwin), Alec Beddings (Moon), Zach Krempsky (Hampton), Andy Brandon (Gateway), Jacob Stairs (Hempfield) and Nate Good (Norwin).
The Apex Lacrosse high school boys travel team had only a select few practices before taking on some of the top competition in the region at the Cedar Point Lacrosse Classic on June 23 and 24 in Sandusky, Ohio.

A two-day camp the week before the tournament transitioned to a pair of fine-tuning practices leading up to the competition.

But the team, which features players from schools all over the Pittsburgh area, including Plum's Nick Pushic and Nick Hubner and Gateway's Andy Brandon, rose to the occasion and captured the championship with a 5-0 record.

“The boys are very competitive and want to get better,” said coach Ryan Riesmeyer, also an assistant coach for the men's lacrosse program at Saint Vincent College.

“At the mini training camp, the boys got to know one another and worked on fundamentals. The coaches started to put the puzzle together and formed a system. In the two practices, the team worked on perfecting the system. It was exciting to see how well the team performed at Cedar Point.”

Riesmeyer said the team's transition game stood out at Cedar Point.

“The same way the Penguins want to push the puck up ice with speed, that's the way we want to push the ball,” Riesmeyer said. “We like to play up tempo. It can be high risk but also high reward. The other teams had a hard time keeping up with our speed and ball movement.”

Cedar Point is one of three tournaments for the team this summer. Apex will play at the Warrior Summer Sizzler on July 14 and 15 in Baltimore, Md.

“We all know it will be a challenging tournament,” Hubner said. “Maryland always has some of the toughest teams in the country. Lacrosse is huge there. But I think we will be ready for the challenge.”

Riesmeyer said the squad was competitive despite a couple of tough losses at the Buckeye Classic on June 30 and July 1 in West Chester, Ohio, near Cincinnati.

Apex doubled up True Northern Indiana, 8-4, following a pair of overtime losses against two of the top teams in the Midwest and the country overall — Cincinnati's St. Charles Prep (5-4) and Premier Lacrosse Group from Michigan (7-6).

After 46 minutes — two 20-minute halves and two 3-minute overtimes — the teams went to a Braveheart Challenge in which each team plays sudden death with one player on the field and its goalie.

Apex finished 1-2 in pool play and suffered losses in the playoff quarterfinals and in a consolation game.

The team trailed the consolation game 3-1 at halftime before the second half was canceled because of a storm.

“Momentum was on our side,” Riesmeyer said. “I had a good feeling about the second half if we would've played it.”

Premier Lacrosse Group went onto claim the championship.

Riesmeyer said he was proud of the way the boys played in what was hot and humid conditions.

“The team was pretty gassed after Sunday's games,” he said. “The lowest temperature for any of our games was 95 degrees. The boys learned a lot from those tough losses. They set the bar. They gave it their all.”

Apex also fielded a junior varsity team at the Buckeye Classic, and the squad went 3-0 in pool play before losses in the semifinals and the consolation round.

Riesmeyer said he was pleased with the way Hubner, also a rising senior on the Plum boys lacrosse team, and Pushic, a rising junior with the Mustangs, have performed for Apex in tournament action.

“Nick Pushic is a ground ball machine,” Riesmeyer said. “He's very elusive and hard to slide to or get a hit on. Nick Hubner is a bruising attackman at 6-4 who can take a hit and is not afraid to give a hit. They have different playing styles, but both bring great things to the team. They are great examples of players who wanted to come to Apex to learn and get better.”

Also on the Apex varsity this season are Adam Blose (Butler), Ben Davin (Bethel Park), Ryan Greer (Seneca Valley), Alex Flemm (Norwin), Justin Hinish (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), Luke Koprica (Seneca Valley), Dan Good (Norwin), Ryan Shank (Shaler), Zach Radcliff (Bethel Park), Zach Zeigler (Moon), Jake Price (Moon), Luke Zwicker (Linsly), Ryan Stas (Latrobe), Cooper Heisler (Moon), Kevin Bozek (Moon), AJ Laffey (Moon), Nick Shavel (Norwin), Alec Beddings (Moon), Zach Krempsky (Hampton), Jacob Stairs (Hempfield) and Nate Good (Norwin).

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

