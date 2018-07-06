Pittsburgh's Spisak wins Brentwood Firecracker 5K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Brentwood Firecracker 5K Run typically takes place July 4 on a muggy summer morning.

The 35th edition proved to be a bit atypical, as the race was held under brutally hot and humid weather conditions.

“This year was probably our hottest and muggiest yet,” said Kira Kellner, the race director. “We were so thrilled that Brentwood came together and helped keep our runners hydrated and cooled off. We put a call out to Brownsville road residents (on the night prior to the race) asking them to put sprinklers out, and they sure did. Our runners talked all about it, and how this race is always so awesome with the support from the people cheering.”

The oppressive weather didn't seem to bother this year's winner, Jim Spisak of Pittsburgh, who broke the 15-minute barrier by posting a time of 14:53.

“It's never easy running in that weather, but everyone has to deal with it,” said the 27-year-old Spisak. “Just have to expect to run a bit slower than usual. I don't think it affected me more than anyone else.

“I really enjoy the fact that people are lined up on the course for the parade. There were a lot of spectators throughout the course. They're always pretty vocal and in a festive mood, which adds to the whole experience. I was hoping to win, but you never know how it's going to play out and who will show up. I was happy to be able to win.”

Spisak, who participated in the Brentwood Firecracker once previously in 2014, ran in high school at Bishop McCort in Johnstown and in college at Duquesne. He moved to Providence, R.I., in August 2015 to join NE Distance, a professional running group based in Rhode Island.

“I ran with them for about a year-and-a-half before taking some time away from the sport and not running much for the second half of 2017,” Spisak said. “I got back into running this year to prep for the Pittsburgh Marathon in May. I'm hoping to get back into more serious training and racing, in the direction of what I was doing for the first few years out of college.”

Spisak recently returned to the Pittsburgh area and is a Bloomfield resident.

“I plan on being here for the foreseeable future,” he said. “I do a variety of race distances. In the last few years, I've focused a bit more on longer races. This summer, I'm planning on doing a few shorter races, and Brentwood was the first.”

Amy Cashin of Morgantown, W.Va., was the top female runner at this year's Brentwood Firecracker. Cashin, 23, crossed the finish line in 17:23, good for ninth place overall.

The Brentwood Firecracker is held on a rolling course on Brownsville Road, with the start and finish line in front of Brentwood Towne Square. It annually kicks off Brentwood's Fourth of July parade.

Trophies and cash awards are presented to the top three male and female finishers.

Billy Caldwell, 22, of Downingtown, Pa., and Steve Kirkland, 30, of Pittsburgh, placed second and third in 15:55 and 16:05.

Joe Westrick, 20, of Pittsburgh, and Kenny Goodfellow, 28, of Oakmont, rounded out the top five, with times of 16:07 and 16:23.

Craig Woshner (16:46), Eli Anish (17:06), Brett Mason (17:20), Ted Boehm (17:25) and Ivan Ruchkin (17:26) also finished in the top 10.

Among female runners, Cashin was followed by Rebecca Peters, 22, of Pittsburgh, and Jennifer Bigham, 36, of Pittsburgh, in second and third place, with times of 18:00 and 18:37.

Ann Mazur Robb, 32, of Charlottesville,Va., and Jordan Hamric, 28, of Morgantown, W.Va., rounded out the top five at 19:02 and 19:32.

Mazur Robb was the defending champion in the female division.

Kelsey Markham (19:39), Lisa Lucas (19:51), Caroline DeFrank (20:00), Jenna Lang (20:38) and Selina Lee (21:17) also placed in the top 10.

Woshner and Mason ended up one-two in the male masters division, and Lucas corralled first place in the female masters division.

Trophies and cash awards were presented to the top individual male and female runners in the masters division (ages 40-plus).

Woshner was trailed by Mason, Mac Howlson (17:55), Eric Shafer (18:02), Eric Ash (18:54), Bob Nedley (18:59), Bob Teagarden (19:05), Bob Blunkowky (19:50), John Oluszak (20:05) and Stephen Crelli (20:11).

Shafer was the defending champion in the male masters division. He also won in 2015 and finished as runner-up in 2016.

Lucas set the pace for Amy Koontz (22:06), Melanie Wiseman (23:36), Stephanie Teagarden (24:28), Laura Dick (24:32), Monica Fletcher (24:43), Mary Fallon-Potts (24:47), Marion Ward (24:58), Ann Rhodes (25:13) and Michelle Senneway (25:54).

Koontz also was last year's runner-up in the female masters division.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.