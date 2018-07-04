Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Son of LeBron James plays in Uniontown summer league

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Miami Heat's LeBron James, right, and his son, Lebron Jr., look out from a double-decker bus during a parade in celebration of winning the NBA Finals basketball championship against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, June 25, 2012, in Miami. Associated Press
Steelers' wide receiver Antonio Brown interacts with LeBron James Jr., 12, left, of Akron, the son of NBA star LeBron James, and his basketball teammates Khalil Coleman, 9, bottom, and Mike Davis, 12, left, during Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
While his father was on the other end of the country completing a $154 million deal to play for the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night, young "Bronny" James was on his way to play a summer league game in ... Uniontown?

It's true.

LeBron James Jr., the son of the NBA megastar, was there Monday evening playing in the Grant Street Summer Basketball League.

According to YourNews.com, the rising 13-year-old played on "Fayette's Finest" team alongside his friend and travel ball teammate, Rodney Gallagher, an eighth grade student at Laurel Highlands Middle School.

Bronny's team downed Southmoreland, 71-14.

https://yournews.com/2018/07/03/560236/lebrons-son-plays-at-grant-street-in-uniontown/

New Vincentian boys basketball coach Tim Tyree, who also leads the ITPS AAU 15-under team, tweeted about the younger James running the courts in Fayette County.

James and Gallagher won a national AAU title together in 2016 with the North Coast Blue Chips.

The elder James attends as many AAU games as his schedule permits and can be as enthusiastic watching his son's games as he is during the NBA Finals.

He has even coached his son's team before.

Speculation is swirling as to where LeBron will enroll his son for high school — not quite to the level of this week's maniacal NBA free agency supercell — but the L.A. Times reported it could be Southern California power Sierra Canyon, among other potential destinations.

