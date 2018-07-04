Son of LeBron James plays in Uniontown summer league

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While his father was on the other end of the country completing a $154 million deal to play for the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night, young "Bronny" James was on his way to play a summer league game in ... Uniontown?

It's true.

LeBron James Jr., the son of the NBA megastar, was there Monday evening playing in the Grant Street Summer Basketball League.

According to YourNews.com, the rising 13-year-old played on "Fayette's Finest" team alongside his friend and travel ball teammate, Rodney Gallagher, an eighth grade student at Laurel Highlands Middle School.

Bronny's team downed Southmoreland, 71-14.

New Vincentian boys basketball coach Tim Tyree, who also leads the ITPS AAU 15-under team, tweeted about the younger James running the courts in Fayette County.

LAbron mite be in LA but Bronny Uniontown summer league shooting from Laurel Highlands #random pic.twitter.com/3b5gWrVE9O — Coach Tyree ™ (@Mr_TimmyT) July 3, 2018

James and Gallagher won a national AAU title together in 2016 with the North Coast Blue Chips.

"Teammates are there for eachother even after the noise of the crowd is gone." #JamesGang pic.twitter.com/9hSE9NwkZI — LeBron James Jr. (@BronnyJamesJr) June 26, 2018

The elder James attends as many AAU games as his schedule permits and can be as enthusiastic watching his son's games as he is during the NBA Finals.

JR Smith: I was tryna find KyrieLeBron: KYRIE IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/g9ELI5DR7F — Charlie Kaczorowski (@charliekacz) June 1, 2018

He has even coached his son's team before.

Speculation is swirling as to where LeBron will enroll his son for high school — not quite to the level of this week's maniacal NBA free agency supercell — but the L.A. Times reported it could be Southern California power Sierra Canyon, among other potential destinations.

LeBron commits to the Lakers, we'll see where he enrolls his oldest son, Bronny, who will be going into 8th grade. The speculated shortlist: Sierra Canyon, Brentwood, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Crossroads, or maybe an OC catholic school like Mater Dei, Santa Margarita.. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) July 2, 2018

Sierra Canyon remains the favorite to land Bronny, who will be an eighth-grader. If that's his grade, he's not playing high school basketball next season. The family lives closest to Brentwood. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 2, 2018