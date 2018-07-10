Brentwood Firecracker 5K among top 10 races in country on Fourth of July

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Notebook items from Brentwood Borough:

• The Brentwood Firecracker 5K Run, held July 4 on Brownsville Road, is one of the largest 5K events in Western Pennsylvania, annually drawing more than 2,000 participants.

And, according to a Facebook post, the Brentwood Firecracker ranks among the top 10 in the country of 5K races held on the Fourth of July.

“Kevin Smith, who is now with Athlinks, told me this at the race (on July 4),” said Kira Kellner, Brentwood Firecracker race director. “He said by attendance comparison of all Fourth of July 5K races, the Brentwood race is in the top 10 in the U.S.”

• Rich Wright, a 5K race committee member, serves as the event's public address announcer.

“What a day it was,” Wright said. “The community with the parade and fireworks should be proud. And the police and EMS are awesome to work with. To see so many friends and former athletes, the race is very special to me as I was there for the first race with my buddy, Jim Rohm.”

• Rohm is the Brentwood Firecracker's original architect. He and former Mayor Jim Joyce started the holiday race 35 years ago.

• The were 2,092 registrants and 1,927 people who crossed the finish line at this year's contest.

“The race was well-attended,” Wright said. “We are one of the largest 5Ks outside of P3R (Pittsburgh Three Rivers) races.

“It was hot but there were some real good times, with the winner finishing under 15 minutes. The field was full of outstanding talent, with many Brentwood and Baldwin-Whitehall runners.”

• Wright and Bonita “Bunny” Schmidt have shared the head coaching duties of the Baldwin cross country program for many years. Wright also is an assistant track and field coach at Baldwin, and is well-known and well-versed in the running community in the tri-state area.

• This year's race sponsors included Giant Eagle, GBU Financial Life, Pro Bike + Run, John F. Slater Funeral Home, Allegheny Health Network, Echo Realty, Spartan Pharmacy, U.S. Congressman Mike Doyle, Clearview, Power of Bowser, Erb Physical Therapy, Disabled American Veterans Chapter #76, Rep. Harry A. Readshaw, Brentwood VFW Post 1810, Cheyenne Veterinary, Gateway Engineers, Levitske Bros. Commercial Real Estate, Mayberry Orthodontics, Schneider's Dairy, Brentwood Business Owners Association, Kellner Consulting Services, AdvoCare and GNC.

• Kira Kellner, Jeanne Berk, Steve Evans, Melissa Migliaro, Mary Lou Nees, Alicia Reece, Laura Wenger and Wright made up the 5K race committee.

Kellner was race director.

• Each year, the race donates a sizeable contribution to the Fourth of July committee and supports other charities on a rotating basis.

In 2017, financial support was given to the Fourth of July committee, Brentwood Food Pantry, Drop the Puck on Cancer and Brentwood High School's F1 Team Interstellar.

Community donations in 2018 went to the Fourth of July committee, Drop the Puck on Cancer, Brentwood Library, Brentwood Food Pantry, Family Fire Fund, Brentwood EMS and Brentwood VFD.

• Baldwin graduate and former cross country runner Sydney Keller sang a beautiful rendition of the national anthem to help kick off this year's 5K event.

“She was great,” Wright said.

Keller plans to attend Ithaca College in New York.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.