Christopher, Cranmer top borough finishers at Brentwood Firecracker 5K

Ray Fisher | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Brentwood's Paul Uhlemann competes in the annual Brentwood Firecracker 5K on July 4, 2018, in Brentwood.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Paul Uhlemann competes in the annual Brentwood Firecracker 5K on July 4, 2018, in Brentwood.

Neil Christopher did it again.

He was the top borough runner for the third year in a row at the Brentwood Firecracker 5K Run.

Christopher, 23, crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 22 seconds. He also won borough titles in 2017 (17:53) and '16 (19:11).

“It's always my favorite way to start off the Fourth of July,” Christopher said. “It's an incredible race that I hope to be able to run every year. It was a little warm this year, which definitely affected my time, and I'm sure a lot of other people's times, as well. It was hot, but that still didn't stop everyone from doing their very best and pushing it in the end.

“I feel like this race is starting to grow a little. There just seemed to be a lot of runners this year. It's a good thing for the community to see a lot of people come out.”

Christopher said becoming a three-peat winner was a goal for him before the start of the race.

“Being a repeat champion was definitely on my mind the entire day before and day of the race,” he said. “I wasn't able to decrease my time from last year. In my opinion, I was a little undertrained and the heat really took a toll of me, especially in the end.

“I will be back next year for sure, with a lot better training regiment. I'd surely like to decrease that time back to the low 17s instead of 19. But overall, it's always an amazing race to start off my Fourth of July.”

Since his borough victory at last year's 5K, Christopher trained and competed in marathons in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

“So I really haven't had that much time off,” he said. “Both were amazing races. It helps keep me motivated looking forward to all these races.

“I will start training for the Columbus Marathon later in July and apply for the Boston Marathon in September. I'm really excited to see where my feet will take me.”

The borough's leading female runner at this year's Brentwood Firecracker was 30-year-old Erica Cranmer, who posted a time of 22:56.

Christopher and Cranmer won by comfortable margins in the borough competition.

The top 10 male runners from Brentwood were Christopher, Warren Seery (20:25), Jason Rubinsky (23:12), Jayneil Mason (23:28), Kurt Tierno (23:30), Roger Gaughan (23:39), Ken Wuenschell (23:47), Paul Kostyak (23:57), Nathaniel Rigby (24:23) and Joey Grimm (24:52).

The top 10 female runners from Brentwood at this year's Firecracker event were Cranmer, Dorothy Rigby (25:22), Amy Akacem (26:20), Carly Cunningham (26:33), Kate Patterson (27:33), Krystal McDonough (28:09), Deana Donovan (29:10), Katie Furgiuele (29:12), Lindsey Bennett (29:15) and Cecilia Foley (30:59).

Cunningham won last year's borough championship in 25:50.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

