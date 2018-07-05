Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
PA West teams punch tickets to youth soccer national championships

Michael Love
Michael Love | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 5:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A trio of PA West soccer teams captured titles at the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships that concluded Tuesday in Spotsylvania, Va.

Taking home gold were Beadling Elite in the boys 15U division, the North United Rush in the girls 16U division and Century V Gold in the girls 18U division.

All of the winners in the boys and girls age groups from 13U to 19U also earned berths to the national championships set for July 23 to 29 in Frisco, Texas.

Beadling's 15U boys were dominant in their five games. They outscored their opponents 20-1, including a combined 8-0 in the semifinals and finals.

North United Rush 16U girls outscored their three group-play opponents 10-0, edged fellow PA West member Northern Steel Storm, 3-2, in the semifinals and topped New Jersey's SJEB Rush Academy Blue, 3-2, in the finals.

Century V Gold 18U girls went 2-0-1 in the group stage, doubled up Virginia's NVSC Jr. Majestics, 4-2, in the semifinals and blanked New Jersey's Princeton SA, 1-0, in the finals.

Sophia Hudson, a recent Franklin Regional graduate and a Lafayette commit, scored the lone goal in the 18U girls championship game.

Nationals will consist of all of the regional champions as well as the National League qualifiers — champions and runners-up — in 14U through 18U boys and girls age groups to complete the field of 96 teams.

Beadling completed the sweep in boys 15U as it also earned a runner-up finish in their National League season which ended in March.

Michael Love is a Tribune-review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

