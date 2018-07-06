Local karate instructor part of Pan American title-winning coaching staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dustin Baldis, a chief instructor with Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club in both Trafford and Sewickley, was one of five coaches to lead Team USA to the overall Pan American Karate championship last month in Santiago, Chile.

Team USA won four gold, one silver and four bronze medals against the competition which included main contenders Brazil and Venezuela.

This was the third overall title that Baldis has been involved with since 2009.

More than 300 athletes from 20 countries gathered for the Pan American championships. It is the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying process.

Karate will make its debut in the 2020 Olympics, and Team USA has several frontrunners in the quest to qualify.

Baldis competed in two Pan American Games — 1995 and 1999 — and he coached in the 2011 games, earning U.S. Olympic Development Coach of the Year honors.

Next to the Olympics, the Pan American Games is the largest multisport event in the world.

The USA National Championships and Team Trials in Reno, Nevada, is Tuesday through July 15, and that event will determine Team USA for 2019.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.