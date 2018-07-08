Golf notebook: Palmer Jackson, Brady Pevarnik set for junior championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A week ago, Palmer Jackson and Brady Pevarnik were in contention during the first day in the West Penn Amateur when heavy rains flooded Fox Chapel Golf Club and forced the suspension of play.

The flooding was so severe that the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association canceled the second round and moved the final round to Aug. 20.

Now Jackson and Pevarnik prepare for another WPGA event: the 98th Junior Championship on Monday at Wildwood Golf Club in Allison Park.

The one-day, 36-hole event pits some of the top junior golfers from the WPIAL. Hunter Bruce of McMurray is the returning champion. The Peters Township graduate edged Jackson by a shot at Hannastown Golf Club to win the 2017 title, and he is in the 2018 field.

Jackson recently won the Westmoreland County Junior tournament and he gets a chance to play at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., for the U.S. Junior Amateur and Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., for the Junior PGA National.

Barchetti rallies in Round 2

Level Green native and Penn-Trafford graduate Mia Barchetti finished 38th in the DCM PGA Women's Championship of Canada at the Ladies Golf Club in Toronto on the Fourth of July.

She shot 82 in the opening round was 41st. She shot 78 in Round 2 and finished the two-day tournament at 160.

Jessica Porvasnik was 4-under-par 140 to win the tournament.

Barchetti played on the Cactus Tour in the Phoenix area during the winter and spring and will return to Arizona this fall to prepare for LPGA Tour Q-school.

Going low in the City

Trent Karlik tied the course record at Bob O'Connor Golf Course by shooting a 9-under-par 58 in winning the Pittsburgh City Amateur Championship on July 1.

Sasha Lobel finished second with a 62.

The Men's Senior winner was Don Wallace. Jamie Rush was the women's winner, and Shane Kelley took the junior title.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.