Latrobe sits atop District 31 standings

After two early season losses to Jeannette were erased after District 31 American Legion officials suspended the program for the season for using a non-roster player, Latrobe ended the season atop of the standings with a 16-3-1 record.

The Jethawks were half game ahead of Hempfield East, which finished the season 16-4 after a sweep of Irwin on Saturday. Latrobe defeated Young Township, 7-3.

The District 31 playoffs will be announced on Sunday with the top eight teams in the points standing qualifying for the playoffs.

Bushy Run edged Unity, 4-1, in other action and created a tie for third at 15-5. Yough at 12-8 is fifth followed by Kiski Valley at 10-10. Yough and Kiski Valley split a double-header on Saturday.

The final two spots will come down between Derry 6-14, Young Township 5-14 and West Hempfield 5-13-1.

The playoffs are slated to begin on Monday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.