Latrobe earns top spot in District 31 playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A familiar team earned the top spot in the District 31 American Legion playoffs, which begin Monday with four best-of-three series. The first-round pairings were announced Sunday.

Latrobe (16-3-1) finished with 73 points. Hempfield East (16-4), which will host the Region 7 tournament, was second with 71 points, followed by Bushy Run (15-5) with 70, Unity (15-5) with 68, Yough (12-8) with 63, Kiski Valley (10-10) with 60, Derry (6-14) with 52 and newcomer Young Township (5-14) with 48.

Bushy Run edged Unity on the point system. Two of Unity's wins by forfeit.

Latrobe coach and District 31 president Jason Bush said the league was well balanced this season, and he expects good battles in the playoffs.

District 31 is the largest league west of Harrisburg, and because Indiana County folded its league, District 31 earned another berth.

“Our league is strong,” Bush said. “I would hope we'll continue to grow.”

Bush said he is hoping the Jeannette team will return once some issues are resolved. He spoke with Marcus Clarkson, who has expressed interest of getting the program back on track after the team was suspended for using a nonroster player in at least one game this season.

As for the playoffs, Game 1 will be played at the home of the higher seeded team. The schedule is: Young Township at Latrobe, Derry at Hempfield East, Kiski Valley at Bushy Run and Yough at Unity.

The sites will switch on Tuesday for Game 2, and Game 3, if necessary, will be Wednesday back at the higher-seeded team's home field.

“It's a new season,” Yough coach Craig Spisak said. “Unity is a good and seasoned team. They pitch well and are coached well. It's a good league and well balanced. All the teams above us are very good.

“I like how we're progressing as a team. We've improved from the high school season.”

Bushy Run edged Hempfield East for the District 31 title in 2017, but with Hempfield East serving as the host, it already has a spot in the tournament. If Hempfield East plays in the championship game, a third-place game between the semifinal losers will be held to decide the third team from District 31.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.