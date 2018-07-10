District 31 playoffs roundup: Yough edges Unity in Game 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yough and Unity will play a deciding Game 3 in the District 31 American Legion quarterfinals after Yough pulled out a 9-8 victory in eight innings in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Steve Manon, who had four hits, singled home Jarett Bach from second base with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Bach had walked and moved to second on a single by Scott Houseman.

Game 3 will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney Field.

Houseman had three hits, and Mike Bell tripled for Yough (13-9).

Preston Boerio had four hits, and Tyler Kuhns doubled for Unity (16-6).

Hempfield East 11, Derry 1 – At New Derry, Andrew Rosenberg opened the game with an inside-the-park home run and later had a bases-loaded triple as Hempfield East rolled to an easy win in Game 2 of its best-of-three series.

East (18-4) swept the series, 2-0.

Reno Brasili added a bases-loaded double for Hempfield East, and Shane Stuchell was the winning pitcher.

The game was stopped in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule. Derry finished 6-16.

Latrobe 4, Young Township 4 – At West Lebanon, Game 2 was suspended in the top of the fifth inning with the score tied.

It will resume at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Latrobe. If Young Township wins, Game 3 will follow.