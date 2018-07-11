Freeport Little League captures all-star championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport used a big first inning and rolled to a District 26 Little League all-star championship in the 9/10 division.

The team sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs in the opening frame en route to a 14-1 victory over Armstrong in the final at Apollo Lions Field.

It was Freeport’s third district title in the 9/10-year-old division over the last four seasons.

The game was terminated after 31/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Freeport will play in the state Section 2 Tournament Monday at Mercer, facing the District 2 (Greenville-Heritage area) champion at 6 p.m.

Gavin Tola drove in three runs with a bases-loaded triple, and Ethan Crooks brought home two more with a double to propel Freeport.

“We practice all year long about effort, attitude and respect when we talk to these kids from Day 1,” Freeport manager Ed Tola said. “Respecting their teammates, respecting other players and giving 110 percent all the time.”

Freeport needed just four hits in the first inning as it took advantage of five walks, three errors and a hit batsman. After Tola’s triple, Mason Mills relived Armstrong starter Kaden Rupp and stemmed the tide until Freeport pushed across four more runs in the third inning.

“They jumped on us quickly,” Armstrong manager Mike Mills said. “They got out to a big lead and then played solid ball. They threw strikes and made great defensive plays. They were the better team tonight, but we enjoyed competing against them.”

Freeport starter Jeffrey Collier went 21/3 innings and struck out seven batters. He was hit by a pitch in the right hip during the first inning barrage but stayed in the game.

“I could see it in his eyes that his hip was bothering him a bit,” Ed Tola said. “He was getting a little tired out there, and we had other pitchers ready to go. We got him out, even though he didn’t want to come out.”

Danny King finished the game for Freeport as neither pitcher yielded a hit in the shortened contest.

Armstrong finally scored in the third when Brody Shafer reached base on an error and scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Collier, sore hip and all, drove home two runs with a double in the third. Luke Whitfield and Crooks finished with three RBIs each.

Freeport batters showed extraordinary patience for the age group, drawing six walks.

“It wasn’t like that the first practice,” Tola said. ‘They wanted to get up there and hit the ball. They want to be aggressive, but they needed to learn you can’t swing at balls over your head and in the dirt.”

The large crowd fell silent in the fourth inning when home plate umpire Don Lowry went down after being hit be a wild pitch between his throat and collarbone. After a brief delay, Lowry finished the game.

Other teams in the double-elimination tournament at Mercer will be from District 9 (Fayette County) and District 4 (Allegheny County).

George Guido is a freelance writer.