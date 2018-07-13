Matt Barto looks to three-peat at Westmoreland Amateur
Updated 5 hours ago
A small but strong field of golfers will battle starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and continuing Sunday for the Westmoreland County Amateur at Totteridge Golf Club.
Two-time champion Matt Barto headlines the field of 33, which includes past champions Kevin Fajt, Arnie Cutrell, Vince Zachetti, Mike McGuire and Bo Ruffner.
Barto, a Gannon graduate, has won the past two tournaments. He shot 141 in 2017 and edged three golfers — Arnie Cutrell, Palmer Jackson and B.J. Torau — by one shot.
Cutrell, a Greensburg resident, is a four-time winner and Fajt a three-time winner.
While Jackson is not in the field, three young golfers could be in the mix: West Virginia sophomore Mark Goetz, Latrobe senior Brady Pevarnik and Hempfield graduate Javon Trout.
The tournament was first held in 1929 and won by J.W. Crookston.
The 1980 field, which was won by Bernie DiLoreto, included Steve Bosdosh, Rob Wagner, Dave DeNezza, Chick Wagner, Bob Allshouse, Rocco Mediate, Chartiers pro Joe Klinchock, Steve Shefcheck, Tommy Smith and Tim Bryan.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.