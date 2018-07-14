Hempfield East advances to final behind Stuchell's gem

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A near no-hitter by Shane Stuchell, sending Hempfield East to the District 31 American Legion Baseball championship game, didn’t appear to be anything extraordinary to the winners in their dugout.

But the way Stuchell was mowing down Bushy Run’s batters, it turned out to be something really special after all.

Stuchell allowed just two Bushy Run baserunners and faced only one batter over the minimum in a baffling, 5-0 one-hitter on Saturday at Penn-Trafford High School, giving Hempfield East a 2-0 victory in the best-of-three semifinals series and a spot in the single-game championship on Tuesday at Hempfield High School.

Hempfield East will face Unity, a 3-2 winner for a 2-0 semifinals series victory over Latrobe.

“It’s no big deal to come that close to a no-hitter as long as we get the win,” said Stuchell a rising Hempfield senior who improved his Legion record with Hempfield East to 5-1 this season.

Luke Fabac reached base twice for Bushy Run, once on a solid single to center in the fourth and once on an error in the first before he was caught stealing on a splendid pickoff attempt by Stuchell to end the inning.

Those were the only times Stuchell, who struck out four and walked none, pitched with a runner on base.

“He’s been pretty consistent all along,” Hempfield East coach Harry Shamberger said of Stuchell, who pitched in just four games for Hempfield during the high school season.

“This is probably the most complete game we’ve played all year,” Shamberger said.

With little offensive support until the seventh inning, Stuchell was solid from the start.

Hempfield East took a 2-0 lead in the third against Tyler Chrise, when Nick DiAndreth singled to right to score Andrew Rosenberg. Matthew Wicker came home on a throwing error that followed on the same play.

Chrise limited Hempfield East to four hits over the first six innings. Hempfield East scored three times in the seventh against the Bushy Run bullpen on a two-run double by Hunter Eperesi and DiAndreth’s second RBI-single.

The diminutive Stuchell, who stands just 5 foot 7, said he’s committed to changing speeds on his pitches and staying in the strike zone every time he heads to the mound.

“My high school coach (Tim Buzzard) has always been in favor of mixing your pitches if you want to have success,” Stuchell said. “My main focus is to always throw strikes with all my pitches. I don’t usually walk many batters. Just let the defense do what it does. It’s a normal process for me.”

Buzzard wasn’t surprised by Stuchell’s solid outing. He’s been impressed with the right-hander’s confidence when given an opportunity to pitch. Stuchell pitched only the sixth-most innings for the Hempfield staff, but he’s making a bid to get more appearances during his senior year.

“He’s confident when he’s out there, and he does a lot of the little things that you expect from a pitcher,” Buzzard said. “He holds runners on well, and he fields the position well. He’s a pitcher who changes speeds and keeps hitters off balance.”

Stuchell was 1-0 for Hempfield High School, gaining a regular-season victory in a four-inning relief appearance against Central Catholic, the top-seeded team in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

“He was amazing today. He really filled up the strike zone,” Bushy Run assistant coach Jay Miller said. “He threw a ton of strikes.”

Miller said Bushy Run, despite Chrise’s strong bid to match Stuchell’s mound performance, didn’t create many chances offensively.

“I just don’t think we matched their intensity,” Miller said.

Nick DiAndreth and Eperesi had two hits apiece for Hempfield East.

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.