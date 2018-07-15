Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Latrobe's Pevarnik leads Westmoreland County Amateur

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 12:24 a.m.
Latrobe's Brady Pevarnik watches his tee shot on Hole 16 during the WPIAL boys Class AAA golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Incoming Latrobe senior and Penn State commit Brady Pevarnik made three birdies and an eagle during a bogey-free 5-under 67 to take the first round lead at the 36-hole Westmoreland County Amateur Saturday at Totteridge Golf Club.

Pevarnik made the turn at 3-under after a 32 on the front nine.

Five others also shot under par on day one, including second-place Mike Polinsky (69), Jeff Varga (70), Mark Goetz (70), Barry Torau (71), and Mike Fedor (71).

Mike McGuire and Same Wotus are five shots back at even par.

Polisnky was 5-under through 11 holes but made a double bogey on No. 15.

Two-time defending champion Matt Barto is tied for 10th, seven back after a 74.

Play continues Sunday for the 34-man field.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

