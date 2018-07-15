Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Maddy Grimm leading ASBA pro softball league in home runs

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 3:40 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Maddy Grimm had plenty of home run power when she played softball at Ligonier Valley and Kent State. Outfielders knew it was time to back up when she came to the plate.

Now Grimm is translating her big swing to the professional level.

Grimm, a third baseman/shortstop for the Moh-BEEL! USA team of the American Softball Association, has eight homers in 20 games this summer.

She is tied for the league lead with teammate Savannah Horvath. Grimm went deep twice Friday night against the E1 Pro Ballers for Moh-BEEL! USA, which leads the four-team standings with a 14-7 record.

Kent State’s career leader in home runs (69) and RBIs (192), Grimm was a fourth-round draft pick in the inaugural ASBA league.

She is on the league all-star ballot: https://asbasoftball.com/asba-2018-all-star-voting-leaders/ .

She is hitting .244 with 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

The league playoffs begin next week.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me