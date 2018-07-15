Maddy Grimm leading ASBA pro softball league in home runs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maddy Grimm had plenty of home run power when she played softball at Ligonier Valley and Kent State. Outfielders knew it was time to back up when she came to the plate.

Now Grimm is translating her big swing to the professional level.

Grimm, a third baseman/shortstop for the Moh-BEEL! USA team of the American Softball Association, has eight homers in 20 games this summer.

She is tied for the league lead with teammate Savannah Horvath. Grimm went deep twice Friday night against the E1 Pro Ballers for Moh-BEEL! USA, which leads the four-team standings with a 14-7 record.

Kent State’s career leader in home runs (69) and RBIs (192), Grimm was a fourth-round draft pick in the inaugural ASBA league.

She is on the league all-star ballot: https://asbasoftball.com/asba-2018-all-star-voting-leaders/ .

She is hitting .244 with 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

The league playoffs begin next week.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.